Robert W. Baird Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $325.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.84.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.22. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $458.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.