Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $16.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.54. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.94 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 4.6 %

PNC opened at $154.87 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.04 and a 200-day moving average of $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.48). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

