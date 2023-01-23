Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Recruit in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Recruit Stock Performance

Shares of RCRUY stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Recruit has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

