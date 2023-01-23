Raymond James Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $260.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Saia from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Saia stock opened at $248.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $304.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.10 and its 200 day moving average is $217.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Saia by 64.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 107.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Saia by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

