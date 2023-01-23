Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Price Performance
PVG opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.
About Pretium Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.