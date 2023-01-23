PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.00.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $159.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

