Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Evergy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.