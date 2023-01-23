Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,264 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 26,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HMC opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMC. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

