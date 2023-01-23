Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in STORE Capital by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STOR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

STORE Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

About STORE Capital

STOR opened at $32.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

