Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 204.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.27.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $352.74 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $488.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.