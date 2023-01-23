Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 393 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 26.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

OMCL opened at $56.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $159.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

