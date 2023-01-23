Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 243 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 576,556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $11,701,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,351,000 after buying an additional 60,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 819,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,024,000 after buying an additional 58,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $129.53 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.36 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.66 and its 200-day moving average is $136.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

