Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,271 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Capri by 99.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Capri by 49.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.82.

NYSE CPRI opened at $63.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

