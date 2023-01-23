Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,766 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,078,000 after buying an additional 191,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,624,000 after purchasing an additional 309,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1,395.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after buying an additional 4,807,076 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 121.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,050,000 after buying an additional 1,892,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.16 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

