Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after buying an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,358,000 after buying an additional 135,960 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

NDSN opened at $233.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $247.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.10.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.46 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

