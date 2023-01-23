NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ NURO opened at $1.79 on Monday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.25.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 57.46%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
