NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NURO opened at $1.79 on Monday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.25.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 57.46%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.