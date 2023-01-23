Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $343.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $226.00 to $343.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $340.84.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $342.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $458.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

