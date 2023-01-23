Mizuho Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $290.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MSFT. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.88.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $240.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

