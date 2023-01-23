Mizuho Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $60.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.52.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

