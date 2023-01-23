MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,258 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.16% of MasterCraft Boat worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 2.4 %

MCFT opened at $29.20 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $519.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 68.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.