Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $7.82 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 498.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $195.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

