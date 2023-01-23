Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

LPCN opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.60. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lipocine by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

