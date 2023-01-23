Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Sentry Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

