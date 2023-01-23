Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,176,600 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 1,249,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Iida Group Stock Performance

ANTOF opened at C$15.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.55. Iida Group has a 1 year low of C$14.63 and a 1 year high of C$15.62.

Iida Group Company Profile

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction, real estate brokerage, laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing, manufacture and sale of window glasses, resort operation, travel agency, finance and insurance, housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

