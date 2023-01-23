Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of HIL opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hill International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $109.57 million for the quarter.
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
