Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hill International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HIL opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hill International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $109.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hill International

About Hill International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Hill International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hill International in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,646,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,974,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,835,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,491,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.