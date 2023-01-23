Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HIL opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.93 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. Hill International has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $109.57 million during the quarter.
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
