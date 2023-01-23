Guggenheim Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $375.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $458.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

