Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of GameStop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 411.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of GameStop by 3,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of GME stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $49.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

