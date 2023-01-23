Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,859 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DKS opened at $123.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

