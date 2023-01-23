Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,004 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Southwest Gas worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

NYSE SWX opened at $66.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

