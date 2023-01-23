Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 172,305 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of BOX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 118.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $30.99 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -281.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $98,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,753,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

