Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Tetra Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $151.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.57. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

