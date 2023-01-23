Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Stock Performance
Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $75.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.87.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Enzo Biochem
In other news, CEO Hamid Erfanian purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,962. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink
. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
