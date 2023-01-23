Drystone LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Drystone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.0% of Drystone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Drystone LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

