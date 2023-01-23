Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. State Street Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,112 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 589,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $15,094,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $78.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.