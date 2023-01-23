CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.