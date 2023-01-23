CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Featured Stories

