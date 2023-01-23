CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CPS Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

