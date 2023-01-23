CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
CPSH opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.85.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.