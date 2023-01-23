Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.98. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,288.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $75,000. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

