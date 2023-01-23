ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.50. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ContraFect during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContraFect during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ContraFect by 25.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

