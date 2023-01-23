ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of CFRX stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $4.54.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
