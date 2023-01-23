ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.