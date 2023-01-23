Chapman Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,438 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 3.0% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 4.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.29.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $133.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.87. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

