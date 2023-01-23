Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,500 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 528,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $7.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Century Casinos had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Century Casinos from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

Further Reading

