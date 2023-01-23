BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Stock Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.86.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%.
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
