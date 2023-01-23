BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.19 on Monday. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.