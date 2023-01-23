Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 6,216 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $147.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $237.39.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

