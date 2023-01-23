Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 202.3% during the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Tesla by 199.8% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 553.0% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Tesla Stock Up 4.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $133.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.87. The company has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

