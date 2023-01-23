Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRNGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

