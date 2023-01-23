Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRNGet Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.54. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.