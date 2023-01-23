Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:BRN opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.54. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.38.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
