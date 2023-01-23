Barclays Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $250.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $340.84.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $342.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $458.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

