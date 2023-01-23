Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,822,700 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 2,997,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28,227.0 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Trading Up 19.9 %

Shares of BMDPF opened at $2.30 on Monday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

