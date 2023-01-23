Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,822,700 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 2,997,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28,227.0 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Trading Up 19.9 %
Shares of BMDPF opened at $2.30 on Monday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMDPF)
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.